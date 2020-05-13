Paris Jackson tattoos herself at home during quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Paris Jackson isn't letting sheltering at home stop her from enjoying one of her favorite activities.

The 22-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson tattooed herself while in quarantine. She posted a photo of her taking a tattoo gun to her foot and inked a design near her pinky toe.

A LOOK AT STARS WITH TATTOO MISHAPS

Paris already has a large collection of tattoos, including a sunflower on her arm, a feather behind her ear and a wolf on her forearm.

In March, Jackson showed off another new tattoo — this one on her neck.

It was a quote in the fictional Elvish language from author J.R.R. Tolkien’s bestselling fantasy series, "The Lord Of The Rings." It read, "a light from the shadows [shall spring]."

PARIS JACKSON DEFENDS MARIJUANA USE AFTER SHE'S CALLED A 'DRUGGIE'

While in quarantine, the model and singer offered advise on how to stay positive during the current public health crisis.

"I think it helps that we live in a day and age when education is so easy so you can talk to talk to someone on the other side of the globe — that definitely helps to stay connected with other people," she told TMZ.

She added, "Don't emotionally isolate."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think this is pretty tricky because as humans by nature we are social creatures, which is why we have lived in communities and tribes," Jackson offered. "There are a million different ways to handle anxiety and everyone's coping skills are different but I encourage everyone to try."