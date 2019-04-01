Crowd panics at Nipsey Hussle vigil in LA, resulting in injuries, police say

A vigil in South Los Angeles for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle erupted in chaos Monday evening after an unknown incident caused the crowd to panic, resulting in multiple injuries, city officials said.

Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart says firefighters received a report Monday night of a possible shooting or stabbing and found one person critically wounded. The Los Angeles Police Department later said the information was not accurate.

It was not immediately clear what caused the disruption. Police were dispatched to the scene and ordered bystanders to disperse the area, FOX 11 of Los Angeles reported.

KTLA-TV reported that people were spotted receiving treatment from paramedics for unspecified injuries.

Hussle, the 33-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper, was killed Sunday in South Los Angeles outside his clothing store in a shooting that left two others wounded, the city’s mayor confirmed.

The gunman, who was identified as a black male, has not been captured. TMZ, citing unnamed sources, reported that the gunman walked up to Hussle and the others and opened fire. He sped off in a nearby vehicle that was driven by a female. All three men were taken to hospitals.

