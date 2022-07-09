Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment
Published

Shawn Mendes postpones his world tour, citing his 'mental health'

The 'Señorita' singer said the 'toll of the road and the pressure' had caught up with him to where he reached a 'breaking point'

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 7/8 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 7/8

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shawn Mendes announced Friday evening he’s decided to postpone his world tour, citing his "mental health." 

The "Señorita" singer said he would have to reschedule tour dates through at least Uncasville, Connecticut on July 29 because he’s reached a "breaking point." 

"This breaks my heart" to delay the shows, he said in a post on his social media, but "I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family."

He said after a few years away from touring he felt he was ready to go back on the road, but realized recently it was "premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and Ive hit a breaking point." 

SHAWN MENDES SHOWS OFF PHYSIQUE DURING SHIRTLESS HAWAII STROLL 

He added that he decided to take some time to "heal and take care of myself, and my mental health first and foremost," after speaking with his team and health professionals.

Shawn Mendes poses as Sir Lucian Grainge is honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 23, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Shawn Mendes poses as Sir Lucian Grainge is honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 23, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Thousands of fans left supportive messages in the comments, including "Honey, I’m Good" singer Andy Grammer, who wrote on his Instagram "Love you man- proud of you for doing what you need."

Grammer recently admitted in an interview his mental health suffered during the coronavirus pandemic. 

"I went down real hard and got into therapy, and that’s what brought me around," he told the Cincinnati Enquirer. "I wasn’t super positive. I broke down pretty hard."

Shawn Mendes performs onstage during the 8th annual "We Can Survive" concert hosted by Audacy at Hollywood Bowl on October 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Audacy)

Shawn Mendes performs onstage during the 8th annual "We Can Survive" concert hosted by Audacy at Hollywood Bowl on October 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Audacy) (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Audacy)

SHAWN MENDES INITIATED CAMILA CABELLO SPLIT AFTER RELATIONSHIP TURNED ‘STALE’: REPORT

Mendes, 23, has been candid about his struggles before, telling fans on Twitter in April that when he’s "feeling low" and concerned about what people might think of the real him "I either put on a show or hide." 

He added that he’s a "23 year old who constantly feels like he’s either flying or drowning." 

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes perform onstage during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes perform onstage during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

"The truth is even with so much success I still find it hard to feel like I’m not failing," but he reassured fans he’s "okay" and was just hoping his thoughts would "resonate" with some people. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

And over the holidays last year in late December, the singer posted a video to fans on his Instagram, saying he was having a "hard time with social media at the moment" but thanked listeners for connecting to his new song "It’ll be Okay," which came out after he broke up with fellow singer Camila Cabello. 

"I just feel so proud of that song and I'm so grateful you guys are connecting with it, and I feel so grateful that people are being vulnerable with it and people are just having fun with it," he added. 

Mendes’ "Wonder" tour kicked off in Portland, Oregon on June 27 and was to continue through October in the U.S. and then globally through next summer. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The first affected concert is the St. Paul, Minnesota show on Saturday night. 

Trending