Shawn Mendes shows off physique during shirtless Hawaii stroll

The 'Summer of Love' singer recently split from Camila Cabello

By Nate Day | Fox News
Shawn Mendes is putting his physique on display.

The 23-year-old singer was spotted enjoying a walk with friends – and without a shirt – in Hawaii on Saturday.

For his stroll, Mendes donned a simple pair of baggy sweatpants and flip-flops. He also carried a large walking stick with him.

The sighting comes just months after the singer split from fellow pop star Camila Cabello. The couple broke up in November after initially striking up a romance in July 2019.

SHAWN MENDES AND CAMILA CABELLO BREAK UP: WE 'WILL CONTINUE TO BE BEST FRIENDS'

Shawn Mendes was seen enjoying a shirtless stroll in Hawaii over the weekend.

Shawn Mendes was seen enjoying a shirtless stroll in Hawaii over the weekend. (The Mega Agency)

The singers announced their split on Instagram on Nov. 17, promising they "will continue to be best friends."

A source spotted Mendes earlier in the day before the statement was released and told Fox News Digital that he "definitely looked sad" while grabbing coffee.

SHAWN MENDES INITIATED CAMILA CABELLO SPLIT AFTER RELATIONSHIP TURNED 'STALE': REPORT

"He was listening to music and keeping to himself," said the insider.

Mendes kept it simple with dark grey sweats and a pair of flip flops.

Mendes kept it simple with dark grey sweats and a pair of flip flops. (The Mega Agency)

Citing a source, E! News reported that Mendes was the one who "initiated the conversation" about breaking up.

SHAWN MENDES AND CAMILA CABELLO’S HOME BROKEN INTO: REPORT

The source claimed there was no big event that caused the split. Instead, it was a result of their relationship becoming "stale and complacent."

Mendes recently split from his fellow pop star Camila Cabello.

Mendes recently split from his fellow pop star Camila Cabello. (Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp)

The insider added that the former Fifth Harmony crooner was "very upset" by the initial split but "agreed" it was an appropriate move. The first few days after the two singers broke it off were "really hard" for Cabello but she's been "keeping busy," the source said.

"She has a huge support system and is feeling renewed now," the source added to the outlet.

