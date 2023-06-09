Shawn Mendes criticized for NYC wildfire smoke imagery used to promote new song

Shawn Mendes has been accused of attempting to profit off the wildfire smoke engulfing New York City with the release of his new song.

Mendes surprise dropped his song "WHAT THE H--- ARE WE DYING FOR?" on Friday at midnight. The promotional material for the song used a photo of the New York City skyline.

New York City has been hit with an orange haze as more than 100 wildfires burned in Quebec on Tuesday. The city is experiencing the worst air quality in recorded history due to the Canadian wildfires, per FOX Weather’s analysis of EPA historical data.

"Stared writing this song yesterday morning with my friends in upstate New York & finished it only a few hours ago...felt important to me to share with you guys in real time."

"Also donating to Canadian Red Cross, head to the link in my bio to learn more or donate if you can," Mendes added.

Fans shared their criticism of his single cover in the comments of the song announcement.

"Why are you trying to profit off a natural disaster," one user wrote.

"ppl are dying in wildfires n getting sick by the poor air quality n u rlly decided to make it ur aesthetic?" another added.

"lmao ain't no way people are using our city for clout," one wrote.

Another joked, "Did you start the wildfires to promo your album? Be honest."

While some comments praised Mendes for his "comeback" song, others claimed he was trying to "commercialize" the city's environmental issue.

Representatives for Mendes did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The pop star has intermittently released new singles in the past years, but has not shared a new album with fans since the 2020 release of "Wonder." His most recent singles include "Summer of Love," "It'll Be Okay" and "When You're Gone."

Mendes' new music comes after the "Treat You Better" singer canceled his tour in 2022 to focus on his mental health.

"I wasn't totally prepared for the toll that being on the road would take on me," he wrote to his millions of fans online when making the announcement. "I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away."

He added: "After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger."

