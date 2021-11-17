Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello break up: We 'will continue to be best friends'

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have split.

The couple released a joint statement regarding their break-up Wednesday on Instagram.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," the statement read. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

Earlier on Wednesday, Mendes was spotted grabbing coffee in Brooklyn. "He definitely looked sad. He was listening to music and keeping to himself," an insider told Fox News Digital of Mendes, who was wearing a gray coat and had his earbuds in.

The source relayed that Mendes was also seen the day before hitting the gym solo, running on the treadmill.

Mendes and Cabello first met back in 2014 but remained good friends until their connection turned romantic years later.

Mendes and Cabello began dating on July 4, 2019. Cabello confirmed the exact date of the relationship to a group of fans at the time.

Cabello recently shot down engagement rumors during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in August.

"I swear to God, I don’t know what hand the engagement ring goes on, so sometimes I’ll just, like, put it on ring finger," Cabello told Fallon after photos of her surfaced wearing a ring on her left hand.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report