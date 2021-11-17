Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Couples
Published

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello break up: We 'will continue to be best friends'

Mendes and Cabello first confirmed their romantic relationship in 2019

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines November 17 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines November 17

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have split. 

The couple released a joint statement regarding their break-up Wednesday on Instagram.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," the statement read. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have called it quits.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have called it quits. (Getty Images)

Earlier on Wednesday, Mendes was spotted grabbing coffee in Brooklyn. "He definitely looked sad. He was listening to music and keeping to himself," an insider told Fox News Digital of Mendes, who was wearing a gray coat and had his earbuds in.

SHAWN MENDES, CAMILA CABELLO'S HOME BROKEN INTO: REPORT

The source relayed that Mendes was also seen the day before hitting the gym solo, running on the treadmill.

Mendes and Cabello first met back in 2014 but remained good friends until their connection turned romantic years later.

Mendes and Cabello first started dating back in 2019 after being friends for years.

Mendes and Cabello first started dating back in 2019 after being friends for years. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Mendes and Cabello began dating on July 4, 2019. Cabello confirmed the exact date of the relationship to a group of fans at the time.

Cabello recently shot down engagement rumors during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in August.

Mendes and Cabello's break up comes after the two participated in a couple's costume for Halloween.

Mendes and Cabello's break up comes after the two participated in a couple's costume for Halloween. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I swear to God, I don’t know what hand the engagement ring goes on, so sometimes I’ll just, like, put it on ring finger," Cabello told Fallon after photos of her surfaced wearing a ring on her left hand.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report

Trending