Shaunie O'Neal Admits to Being Embarrassed by 'Basketball Wives' Antics, Slams Co-Star Behavior

Shaunie O’Neal may have made a name from herself outside of her relationship with NBA great Shaquille O’Neal by creating VH1’s powerhouse reality show, “Basketball Wives,” but that doesn’t mean she is a fan of the show.

“When I started the show I really just wanted to follow this group of ladies around. We all have a common bond; we understand each other’s lives. It started as that. Since then, it’s taken on a life of its own,” O’Neal told FOX411’s Pop Tarts column. “I never imagined it would be a group of ladies fighting and arguing that way that they do. That was never part of the plan.”

The Miami-based reality show follow a group of former NBA wives and girlfriends around as they navigate the local social scene and their messy, high-profile relationships. The show is a certified slam-dunk for the VH1 network, bringing in a whopping 4.2 million viewers on last week’s episode.

But what O’Neal may have planned to be a positive show has dissolved into a drama-filled program full of tears, tantrums, cat fights and lewd language.

“I hate that it has to be a fight or an argument that gives us 4.2 million viewers. I hate that, but it’s something where I’m working as hard as I can to show some type of balance, because it is there. We do know how to act, we do charity work. I would love a little more balance and we’re going to try to do more of that in season 4,” she said. “I know that people love the fighting and the arguing, but I do want to have some positive in there somewhere.”

O’Neal adds that the Los Angeles spinoff may be part of her franchise, but that she is not proud of it in any way.

“I feel like that show, from what I hear in certain production calls and stuff like that, is turning into ‘I have slept with a basketball player at some point of time in my life, so now I’m on Basketball Wives’. That’s definitely not what I brought to the table and not what I would be proud of having my name on. I think that’s a whole different show that I wouldn’t produce.”

So embarrassed by the show is O’Neal that she won’t allow her children to watch the program and wants to completely revamp it.

“A change needs to be made somewhere in these reality shows. If I can be the start, I would to be a start in showing some balances,” she said.