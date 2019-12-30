Sharon Stone 'blocked' from dating app after users assume her account is fake

It's all fun and games until you get blocked.

Actress Sharon Stone revealed that she joined the dating app Bumble until her account was suddenly blocked, and she took to social media to voice her frustration.

"I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. 👁👁," Stone, 61, revealed on Instagram. "Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary ? 🤷🏼‍♀️Don’t shut me out of the hive 🐝"

The "Basic Instinct" actress also shared a screenshot of a message from the popular dating app, which read, "You've been blocked. We're committed to keeping Bumble safe, which means we have to enforce certain rules when our values are violated. Your account has been blocked because we've received several reports about your profile being fake."

The 61-year-old's fans got a kick out of the mishap, with many in shock that she used the dating app to begin with.

"No way," wrote photographer Brian Bowen Smith.

Another user replied, "To be fair, I'd never believe you'd be on Bumble either."

The actress' revelation also ended up proving that she did not need an app's assistance when it comes to scoring a date after all.

"I'm open for a date Sharon," one user commented. Another person responded, "Don't need no Bumble! I am here for You, milady!"

"Hi Sharon...how would [you] llike to go for dinner sometime?" another person wrote.

Stone was married to newspaper editor Phil Bronstein for six years before the pair divorced in 2004.

In October, the 61-year-old actress reflected on her life and career on the cover of Allure, and revealed that her 40s featured some of the most transformative years of her life.

“I couldn’t work because women, once they got to be 40, were not given jobs in Hollywood. I was a mom with three beautiful little boys," she explained. “I was recovering from a massive brain injury, and I was in custody court constantly over my oldest child.”

“It was my period of the biggest change, but the period where I thought I was the most beautiful," she added.

Stone most recently appeared in Netflix's "The Laundromat," and is set to star in "Ratched," also a Netflix production, in 2020.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.