Sharon Osbourne teases Simon Cowell's transformation: 'The teeth are a bit big'

Sharon Osbourne teased Simon Cowell's looks following the former “American Idol” judge’s recent transformation.

In a new interview, Osbourne teased Cowell for the size of his teeth and eyes while praising the judge for his weight loss.

“I think he looks great. I think he looks absolutely great. The teeth are a bit big and one eye's kinda droopy but I think he looks great,” Osbourne said on “Good Morning Britain.”

Osbourne, 67, also noted that she hasn’t spoken to her former “X Factor” co-worker in more than a year.

“'I haven't spoken to him in so long, last May was the last time. Not this year but the year before. So it's been a while.”

Cowell, 60, made the decision to lose weight following a fall that led to his hospitalization in 2017.

Cowell eventually shed 20 pounds after making several lifestyle changes — including eliminating alcohol and meat from his diet.

Osbourne also opened up about her own body transformation on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” last month through her recent face-lift surgery.

“I am [scared], sure, because you could wake up and look like cyclops. I had this thing where they lifted up my mouth and then for the first week I couldn’t feel my mouth. I can hardly feel my mouth now, to be honest with you. I couldn’t find my mouth,” she explained.

“But it was numb,” she continued. “It was up on one side and I looked like Elvis. All the kids and Ozzy [Osbourne] were like, ‘Why are you snarling at me?’ I’m like, ‘I’m not snarling, I’m not doing anything!’”