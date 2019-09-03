Mickey Rourke shocks 'Good Morning Britain' viewers with unrecognizable cowboy look

Mickey Rourke wore a bizarre cowboy look during an awkward "Good Morning Britain" interview, leaving Susanna Reid struggling to hold back laughter.

The actor, 66, revealed his hairless, tattooed chest as a tiny dog snuggled into his lap whilst the glittering actor wore a Stetson hat and huge buckle.

Rourke may have one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood, but fans were surprised to see just how much the actor has changed.

Viewers failed to recognize Hollywood legend Rourke and flocked to Twitter to share their shock.

One person said: "Mickey Rourke looking like your newly divorced auntie on her way to a hen night."

Another wrote: "I’m not convinced that was Mickey Rourke to be honest...."

And one more said: "The artist formerly known as Mickey Rourke. His surgeon should have told him enough was enough."

Others bemoaned the loss of his handsome youth, as one said: "#GMB had to watch that Mickey Rourke interview from behind the sofa.

"Excruciatingly embarrassing, and his face is the stuff of nightmares!! He was so hot in '9 1/2 Weeks'!!"

Another ranted: "Mickey Rourke looks different. His clothes don't fit and he looks like my mates Ma."

Tattooed screen star Rourke, who starred in hits like "9½ Weeks," "Angel Heart" and "The Wrestler," shows no signs of slowing down, with new movie "Night Walk" due out later this year.

The 2019 American crime thriller, directed by Aziz Tazi and starring Sean Stone and Eric Roberts, is about a man who is wrongfully imprisoned for the murder of his wife.

The film received the Best Screenplay and Best Actor for Rourke at the 2019 Prague Independent Film Festival.

Piers brought up Rourke's tumultuous past and said: "You had a ten year period in the wilderness when you were sort of floundering around."

But Rourke, who gave his dogs credit during his Golden Globe Best Actor acceptance speech for his role in "Stormbreaker" in 2009, refused to discuss his hiatus.

He said: "No. we're not going there. We're doing this interview, we're not going to mention who it is about."

This article originally appeared in The Sun.