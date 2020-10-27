Conan O'Brien reveals his late-night set was burglarized overnight, calls it a 'new low'

Conan O’Brien revealed that the set of his late-night talk show was burglarized.

The comedian joined his late-night cohorts in recording their shows remotely in March at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. However, in July he announced that he was moving production of “Conan” to the historic Los Angeles comedy club Largo at The Coronet in an effort to both return to production and support the theater amid the pandemic.

During Monday’s broadcast, the host took a moment to let fans know that their temporary set at the comedy club had been robbed by particularly petty crooks overnight.

“We come to this theater because we thought ‘theaters are in trouble, let’s revive a theater let’s keep it going,’” the host explained. “Seemed like a nice thing to do, right? What happens? We get here this morning and we find out that someone broke into our little theater and took some of our equipment, some of our equipment that we use to make the show. We got robbed, Andy, robbed!”

His co-host, Andy Richter, joked that he was surprised that the culprit or culprits didn’t realize it was the “Conan” set and leave because “he’s one of the good ones.”

O’Brien then noted that whoever broke into the theater had to commit their crimes while being stared at by “about 350 cardboard cutouts of exuberant fans” whom his producers used to fill the audience seats since they’re taping without a crowd due to the pandemic.

“Hey, don’t mind me, I’m going to steal some sh--,’” the host joked, taking on the criminal's voice.

“Conan” field producer Jason Chillemi explained that the culprit made off with some laptops that they use to conduct remote interviews on the show as well as the wooden slate used to synchronize picture and sound. O’Brien and Richter laughed as they noted that a slate is one of the most easily obtainable things in Hollywood.

“Look at us, what happened to us?” O’Brien said through laughter. “This kinda sh-- isn’t happening to other big-time late-night shows. No one breaks into ‘The Tonight Show’ and steals all the equipment. What happened to us?”

His laughter intensified as he continued: “We’ve become this garage band that drives around… We’ve got our van and we parked it in an alley and someone broke in and took our amps. What is that? This doesn’t happen to the other talk show hosts. This would never happen to Kimmel or Fallon or any of those guys.”

The host took the “new low” in stride as he became red in the face with laughter at the idea of being robbed.

“Man, just for the laugh alone, maybe it’s worth it,” he concluded.