'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary's wife Linda charged in fatal boat crash

The wife of “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary has been charged with “careless operation of a vessel” for a boat accident that killed 2 people in Canada last month.

The Ontario Provincial Police told Fox News that Linda O’Leary was charged for the August 24 incident in which her smaller vessel struck a larger vessel in Ontario, Canada. Her court date is set for October 29. A rep for O'Leary did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

According to TMZ, police obtained five videos from surveillance cameras which showed she was driving the boat at 17 mph around 11:30 p.m., which police told the outlet is not a safe speed.

The Ontario Provincial Police also charged Richard Ruh, who was on the vessel that was hit, with "failing to exhibit navigation lights while underway." However, police told Fox News that the penalty for that is a ticket but could not confirm how much the ticket is for.

A man identified as Gary Poltash, 64, died at the scene and a woman identified as Susanne Brito, 48, died of her injuries shortly after being taken to the hospital. The incident took place on Lake Joseph.

The “Shark Tank” star issued a statement following the accident.

“Late Saturday night I was a passenger in a boat that had a tragic collision with another craft that had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene of the accident,” he said in a statement to TMZ at the time.