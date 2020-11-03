'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary: If Biden loses, it'll be because of his fracking comments at the final debate

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary suggested on Tuesday that Joe Biden's remarks on fracking during the final presidential debate could have cost him the election.

One of the biggest moments in the second and final showdown between President Trump and Biden was when the president pressed his Democratic opponent on fracking and oil. While Biden denied that he said he opposed fracking, he did admit on the debate stage that a Biden administration would transition away from the oil industry.

Appearing on CNBC's "Squawk Box," the iconic Canadian businessman made one prediction about the U.S. election.

"If Biden, in fact, loses, it will be because of a 40-second dialogue regarding the shutdown of hydrocarbon infrastructure where in my investing world, we think about 8 million jobs exist in the steel industry and the fracking industry," O'Leary said. "Many people don't realize 41 percent of fracking is done on federal land... but if you're a family in Pennsylvania, in Texas, in Ohio, it affects your entire livelihood. And that was not lost in that debate."

He continued, 'I think if Biden loses, we will go back and see that the pivotal point where he lost major swing states. He should have never talked about shutting down hydrocarbons, a big fail on that one."

President Trump immediately seized on Biden's comments on oil during the final debate and has since been on the campaign trail playing video clips of the former VP's expressed opposition to fracking, something he denied opposing on the debate stage.