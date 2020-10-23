CNN's Daniel Dale offers rare fact-checks of Biden, admits Trump 'correct' on Dem's anti-fracking stance

CNN's star fact-checker Daniel Dale broke with precedent by offering multiple rulings against Joe Biden over claims the former vice president made during Thursday's final presidential debate.

Dale, who has become famous in liberal circles for his marathon fact-checks of President Trump, appeared on CNN's post-debate coverage to discuss an intense exchange when Trump pressed Biden for opposing fracking.

"I have never said that I oppose fracking," Biden firmly said.

"You said it on tape!" Trump exclaimed.

"Show the tape! Put it on your website!" Biden challenged the president. "The fact of the matter is, he's flat lying."

JAKE TAPPER DECLARES HUNTER BIDEN CLAIMS 'TOO DISGUSTING' TO REPEAT ON CNN: 'THE RIGHTWING IS GOING CRAZY'

Dale appeared bewildered as he was about to credit the president for being accurate on the issue.

"So in this case, Trump is correct. Biden did make anti-fracking comments in 2019 and 2020, and Trump was not lying," Dale told anchor Anderson Cooper.

While the Trump campaign has already fired back with a montage of Biden remarks expressing opposition to fracking, Dale played a clip from a CNN debate during the Democratic primary campaign during which moderator Dana Bash asked the former VP if there would be "any place for fossil fuels, including coal and fracking, in a Biden administration."

"No," Biden responded. "We would work it out. We would make sure that it's eliminated and no more substitutes for either one of those, any fossil fuels."

Dale commented, "So Biden didn't say the words 'I suppose fracking' there, but he clearly was at least very strongly suggesting that he was an opponent."

MEDIA OUTLETS OFFER BIZARRE DEFENSES FOR CNN STAR JEFFREY TOOBIN AMID MASTURBATION SCANDAL

The CNN fact-checker also challenged Biden's claim that "not one single person" lost their health insurance after Obamacare took effect.

"Biden was flat wrong when he declared last night that 'not one single person' lost their private insurance under Obamacare. This was litigated at great length during the Obama presidency," Dale tweeted on Friday.

While Biden was vice president, President Obama earned Politifact's Lie of the Year in 2013 when he repeatedly claimed "If you like your health care plan, you can keep it" while promoting his signature legislation to the American people.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dale was criticized last month for admitting that Biden makes false claims but claiming they aren’t as egregious as ones uttered by the president.

“Biden makes some false and misleading claims. It's important to note them. We will. But his assertions of fact have been largely factual,” Dale wrote. “Trump ... has been incessantly and egregiously dishonest.”