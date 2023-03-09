Shannen Doherty demands action from SAG president Fran Drescher on union’s health care benefits

Shannen Doherty has some questions for SAG-AFTRA president and "The Nanny" star Fran Drescher about their union’s health care plan.

The "Charmed" star put her concerns on Instagram in a post accompanying a photo of her with an IV in her arm.

In the caption she wrote, "@officialfrandrescher im curious for people like me who have worked since they were 10 and paid dues to @sagaftra how when we aren’t able to work for health reasons why our union abandons us. I think we can do better for all our members and I think you’re [the] person to do it."

She continued, "Health insurance shouldn’t be based on annual income. It’s a lifetime contribution. And for me and many others, we have paid a lifetime of dues to only be canceled because we don’t meet your current criteria. Not ok."

Drescher was elected president of SAG-AFTRA (short for the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) in 2021. The union represents actors and media professionals, and currently has approximately 160,000 members, according to its official website.

Doherty has been struggling with her health since her breast cancer diagnosis in 2015. She went into remission in 2017.

Sadly, in 2020, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star announced the cancer was back and had progressed to stage IV.

In an interview with Variety in 2021, Doherty voiced similar concerns about SAG AFTRA’s health care plan.

"It is something that I worry about, of course, like: ‘Oh, my God, I’ve got to make sure I earn a certain amount of money every single year to get insurance.’ Whereas if you just looked at my 40 years of paying dues, and the pension and all of that the producers pay in on behalf of me, you would think that that would cover my insurance for the rest of my life. And it should," she said.

Other stars commented on Doherty’s post, agreeing with the actress’ frustration.

"Too many of my friends have gone through this- it makes no sense. @sagaftra must do better!!" wrote Busy Philipps.

Candace Cameron Bure simply wrote, "NOT OK."

Leslie Bibb agreed, "You are so right...our union is a mess!"

"Amen sister and sending love," added Debbie Gibson.