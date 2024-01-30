Shannen Doherty begins new treatment during cancer battle: ‘Miracle’ of God

Shannen Doherty is praising the doctors who are helping her in her cancer battle as she undergoes new treatment.

Doherty, 52, shared a positive health update on her stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis, which she called a "miracle."

"After four treatments, we didn't really see a difference and everybody wanted me to switch, and I just was like, 'We're going to keep going with this and see,'" Doherty revealed on her "Let’s Be Clear" podcast.

"After the sixth, seventh treatment we really saw it breaking down the blood-brain barrier. Do I call that a miracle? Yeah. For me, that happens to be a miracle right now. That I sort of rolled the dice and said, 'Let's keep going.'"

The "Charmed" actress had her own radiation oncologist, Dr. Amin Mirhadi, join her podcast to explain the current status of her turbulent cancer journey.

"Breaking down that blood-brain barrier is actually a miracle of that drug, a miracle of maybe God intervening and saying, ‘I’m gonna give her a break,'" she added. "Sometimes you’re looking for miracles in all the wrong places, and they’re right in front of your face."

The blood-brain barrier is a selective semi-permeable membrane between the blood and the interstitium of the brain, allowing cerebral blood vessels to regulate molecule and ion movement between the blood and the brain, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Doherty has remained resilient and in good spirits during her battle with cancer.



She candidly spoke out about how her podcast has helped her cope with her health problems and how she hopes it helps spread awareness to others who may be experiencing a similar situation.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum has leaned on hope amid her toughest times.

"There are so many new things in the works, that I think hope is always there," Doherty said in a clip of her podcast on her social media.

The famed actress was originally diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. At the time, it had spread to her lymph nodes. By 2017, she was in remission, only for her cancer to return in 2020.

Doherty revealed last summer that her stage 4 breast cancer had metastasized to her brain.

Earlier this month, Doherty spoke about how she hopes to live another "three to five years," noting a cure for cancer is likely.