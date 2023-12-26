Expand / Collapse search
Shannen Doherty

Shannen Doherty shares health update after ‘turbulent year’ struggling with cancer: 'Thankful' to 'be here'

'Charmed' star was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Shannen Doherty remains in good spirits this holiday season. 

Despite her cancer battle, Doherty, 52, stayed positive as she updated fans about her health journey. 

"This year is about just being incredibly grateful that we're here… we get to spend time with the people that are by our sides through thick and thin… that don't walk away, that love us unconditionally," Doherty said on her "Let’s Be Clear" podcast. "I'm just so thankful really to be here for it."

Shannen Doherty

"Beverly Hills, 90210" actress Shannen Doherty, 52, shared an update about her health journey on her podcast amid her battle with breast cancer. (Getty Images)

"I even got to schedule my cancer infusions where I would be recovered completely from it for Christmas," she added during the emotional episode. 

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" actress was originally diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. At the time, it had spread to her lymph nodes. By 2017, she was in remission, only for her cancer to return in 2020. 

Doherty revealed this summer that her stage 4 breast cancer had metastasized to her brain.

Shannen Doherty in a black blazer and white shirt on the carpet

"Charmed" star Shannen Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. (Getty Images)

"For me, it's been a turbulent year, some massive health struggles, some massive personal struggles, a lot of heartbreak and fear," she confessed. 

"But with all of that, I have found... I was actually saying this to myself… the other night, ‘God I think I'm actually starting to live the happiest version of my life…’ even though it's been such a contentious year for me," Doherty said.

She added, "For some reason, it just feels it's gotten a lot lighter lately and a lot more positive."

Shannen Doherty soft smiles/smirks at the camera in a white blouse

After learning her stage 4 cancer had spread to her brain in January, Doherty previously shared that her cancer also spread to her bones. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel)

Earlier this month, Doherty shared that her cancer battle and impending divorce from her husband coincided this year.

"I went into that surgery early in the morning and I went in after I found out that my marriage was essentially over, that my husband had been carrying on an affair for two years," she previously said on the debut episode of her podcast. 

"To not go in that surgery, even though, being very clear, he wanted to go, I couldn't go into that surgery with him there. I felt so betrayed."

Looking past the betrayal, Doherty recently added that her "heart is opening back up" and said the year 2023 is "ending well."

"Next year’s going to be beautiful."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

