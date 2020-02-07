Susan Lucci, Shania Twain and more stars 'go red' to shine a light on heart disease

For 16 years, the American Heart Association’s signature "Go Red for Women" Red Dress Collection has served as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally. But while the glitzy red carpet dresses on the catwalk are stunning, the color red serves as a reminder that heart disease is something that takes the life of 1 in 3 women in America today.

Emmy-winning actress Susan Lucci, best known for portraying Erica Kane on the ABC daytime drama “All My Children,” underwent emergency heart surgery last year, and is now using her story to advocate for women to participate in an initiative called “Research Goes Red,” aimed to empower women to contribute to heart health research.

SUSAN LUCCI 'LUCKY TO BE ALIVE' AFTER EMERGENCY HEART PROCEDURE

“I had a 90 percent blockage in my major artery, and a 75 percent blockage in an adjacent artery; it was a whirlwind. As I was being released the next day, I was told that I had avoided the deadly Widowmaker,” the 73-year-old actress said. “Heart disease kills 7 times more women every year in America than all cancers combined, that’s why we really need to do something to inform women and to empower them.”

SHANIA TWAIN EXTENDING HER 'LET'S GO!' LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY

Kimberly Williams-Paisley, known for her co-starring roles on "According to Jim," "Nashville" and breakthrough performance in "Father of the Bride," is also joining forces to raise awareness for the cause.

The star-studded guest list for the American Heart Association’s "Go Red for Women 2020 Red Dress Collection" on Wednesday included other names like country superstar Shania Twain, Paris Hilton and Emmy-nominated actress Marin Hinkle from "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

To learn more about preventing and treating heart disease, visit goredforwomen.org.