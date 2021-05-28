Shania Twain says she still fits into her ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman’ corset: ‘It feels awesome’

Shania Twain is going to kick off her Las Vegas shows with a bang.

The country crooner is returning to Sin City in December for her "Let’s Go!" residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. On Friday, the 55-year-old told PEOPLE (the TV Show!) she will be rocking a piece from her "Man, I Feel Like a Woman!" wardrobe.

For the 1999 music video, the singer famously wore a strapless black corset, fishnets and a top hat. Twain told the outlet that the form-fitting garment still fits.

"I don’t do it as easily as I did before, but it feels awesome," the star said about trying on the ensemble again.

According to the outlet, Twain will be wearing eight different outfits throughout her concerts. Twain also promised that she will show off her sexy side.

"I’m not going to abandon it just because I’m in my 50s," said Twain. "I mean, I am embracing and having fun with it."

Twain also revealed she’s eager to head back to Las Vegas.

"Everybody’s there to party and that’s what I’m there to do," said Twain. "So it’s great. And the sound is great. It’s just wonderful."

"There’s a lot of visual art going on," she shared about what fans can expect. "I’m hyperactive anyway so I’m everywhere. And then I feed off the audience."

The singer told the outlet that she’ll be hosting a "very romantic" Valentine’s Day show next February.

"My show starts in December so I’m going to do something special for the holiday spirit as well," said Twain. "I mean, I just got to go all out because I have not seen my fans in a year and by the time I’m back on stage, it’ll be almost a year and a half. It’ll be a lot of fun. I think, particularly because we’ve been isolated, apart so long. I think once we’re all reunited, it’s going to be a little nutty, but it’ll be a fun nutty!"

And Twain won’t be alone. According to the outlet, stars like Carrie Underwood, Céline Dion and Katy Perry will all be headlining Vegas around the same time.

"Whoever’s in town, we go see each other’s shows. I’ve seen more shows in Vegas than anywhere else because we’re all stationary for a little while," Twain explained. "We’ve got a few days here. We might have the same day off or whatever. I’m always hanging out with the artists backstage and they’re coming to my show. We have dinner. Yes, that happens. It’s awesome."

And Twain isn’t afraid to throw down in the kitchen.

"I love to cook," she said. "I’ve cooked for David Copperfield after his show at about three in the morning."

But one person who’s been inspiring Twain as she prepares for her residency is Taylor Swift.

"I admire Taylor for a lot of things," said Twain about the 31-year-old Grammy-winner. "I mean, she's a songwriter. She is brilliant as a performer, she's smart, confident and unapologetic. She's just a really great role model in my opinion. I think there are so many women in country that are more and more coming into their own as songwriters and lyricists."