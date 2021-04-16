Shania Twain models mini dress from 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman' music video: 'Same outfit, 20 years apart!'

Shania Twain still has it.

The 55-year-old Canadian country pop singer unveiled her age-defying figure on Thursday by re-wearing the same outfit from her iconic music video for "Man! I Feel Like a Woman."

In a video first shared to Twain's TikTok and then later on Instagram, a clip from Twain's original 1997 music video begins, and just as she sings the line, "The best part about being a woman, is the prerogative to have a little fun," a present-day Twain appears in the same outfit, proving it fits just as well now as it did back then.

"Same outfit, 20 years apart! 😘 #letsgogirls," Twain captioned the video.

Twain's getup consists of a form-fitting black bustier mini dress paired with a white jacket, thigh-high black boots and a black top hat.

Many of her 1.4 million Instagram followers were stunned by Twain's flawless transition and complimented her in the comments section.

"You aged like fine wine," one Instagram user reacted.

Another agreed it's "amazing to be able to fit into your original outfit."

"Do you even age?" someone else asked.

"Gorgeous as always!" one person chimed in.

This is hardly the first time the queen of country pop has revisted her past. Back in December, the singer hilariously wished Brad Pitt a happy 57th birthday by recalling a reference to the actor in "That Don't Impress Me Much," a song also released in 1997.

"Happy Birthday to Brad Pitt, I’ll make an exception for today," she joked on Twitter at the time.

The song references male suitors that the country legend doesn't find particularly impressive, including one who cares a bit too much about his appearance. "OK, so you're Brad Pitt," she sings, referencing the actor's good looks. "That don't impress me much."

She also recently spoke up about pop icon Britney Spears, admitting she still sings along to her records.

"Britney Spears is another residency artist in Las Vegas that I have seen a few times," the fellow Grammy winner shared. "She was initially in Zappos theater where I ended up myself and I loved the room. I thought her show was great and I was motivated to get on that same stage, so her show inspired me a lot."

In October, Twain released the diamond edition of her 1995 album "The Woman In Me" in honor of its 25th anniversary. The album was credited for putting her on the map, just before she teetered into pop territory with her next release, "Come On Over."

"I certainly had no idea during the making of 'The Woman In Me' that it would be such a pivotal moment in my life and in my career," Twain confessed in an interview with Fox News in October. "It changed everything. I had no idea what to expect as far as if it would succeed at all and then when it did start to succeed, of course [I had] no idea that it would come to this — 25 years later I would be celebrating a diamond edition."

"The Woman In Me" contained four number-one country hits, including "Any Man of Mine," which crossed onto the pop charts.

The star has also been working on new music from home amid the ongoing pandemic, and revealed months ago that she's "hoping to be able to release something" this spring.