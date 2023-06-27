Shakira's ex Gerard Piqué's alleged affair came to light while her father was 'gravely injured' in ICU

Shakira revealed how she found out about ex Gerard Piqué's alleged infidelity in a new interview.

Shakira, 46, announced her split from the former Spanish soccer star in June 2022 after 11 years together. The pop star admitted her life was "falling apart" after the breakup and opened up about how she found out he was allegedly cheating while speaking with the outlet People en Español.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer revealed her father had been "gravely injured" around the time of the split.

"He went to Barcelona to console me after I was consumed with sadness because of my separation," Shakira told the outlet.

"While he was at [my son's] first communion, he was gravely injured in an accident," she recalled. "Everything happened at once. My home was falling apart. I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU."

Shakira admitted she didn't think she was "going to survive" at one point.

"The man I have loved the most in my life, my father, was leaving me when I needed him the most," she revealed. "I couldn’t talk to him, or go to my best friend for the advice I needed so much."

Shakira's father has been recovering, although the pop star explained the process has been "very hard and slow."

"He has overcome COVID once, two accidents, one pneumonia and five surgeries — all of this at 91 years of age, in less than six months. My dad is the biggest example of resilience, and my mother has been by his side day and night," she continued. "They have both been a reflection of that dream that didn't come true for me. But I hope they are role models for my kids of love, of patience in relationships, of absolute devotion and zest for life."

Following her split with Piqué, Shakira released the song, "BZRP Music Session #53," which many felt confirmed the soccer player had cheated on her. The "Waka Waka" singer appeared on an episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in March where she spoke about what the song meant to her.

"The thing with this song is, it has become an anthem for so many women out there. I've had a very rough year after my separation, and writing this song has been so important to me," she said at the time, before adding, "It's been a healthy way to channel my emotions."

"After we put out this song, I really felt like I don't even have fans out there," Shakira told Fallon. "I have a sisterhood of women who have been through the same things that I have been through, who think the way I think, who feel the way I feel, who had to put up with so much crap the way I had to."

"And you know, I did write the song for me," she continued. "But also, I feel that it was meant to be — and probably for so many women out there that needed a forum, too, and a voice to represent them in so many ways."

Despite never marrying, Shakira and Piqué share two children together: Milan and Sasha.

