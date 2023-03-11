Shakira says she 'put up with so much crap' as she talks 'rough year' after split with Gerard Piqué

Shakira performed her breakup mega-hit, "BZRP Music Session #53," live for the first time Friday night.

The 46-year-old singer, who collaborated on the Guinness World Record-breaking song with Bizarrap, was joined by the Argentinian DJ on stage as she performed for a studio audience during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Released in January, "BZRP Music Session #53" is packed with references to her split from longtime boyfriend Gerard Piqué. Shakira opened up about the painful breakup that inspired the song during her interview with Fallon.

"I’ve had a very rough year after my separation, and writing this song has been so important to me," she said.

SHAKIRA RELEASES NEW SONG THAT SEEMS TO DETAIL HER RELATIONSHIP WITH EX GERARD PIQUÉ : ‘I’M TOO GOOD FOR YOU'

"It’s been a healthy way to channel my emotions. And I feel that after we put out this song, I really felt that I don’t even have fans out there.

"I have a sisterhood of women who have been through the same things that I have been through, who think the way I think, who feel the way I feel, who had to put up with so much crap the way I had to," she explained.

"And I did write the song for me, but also I feel that it was meant for so many women out there that needed a forum and a voice to represent them in so many ways."

The hitmaker and the former pro soccer player, who share sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, revealed they ended their 11-year relationship in June amid allegations Piqué had cheated on Shakira with his current girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, 23.

With the release of "BZRP Music Session #53," Shakira has now broken 14 Guinness World Records, the organization announced Friday. The song is the most streamed Latin track on Spotify in 24 hours, the most viewed Latin track on YouTube in 24 hours, the fastest Latin track to reach 100 million views on YouTube and the most streamed Latin track on Spotify in one week in addition to setting other records.

Shakira and Bizarrap celebrated their achievement backstage at "The Tonight Show," where they were presented with their certificates ahead of their performance.

The Colombia native shared her reaction to the song's success, telling Fallon, "I’m just waiting for someone to just pinch me and wake me up from this dream."

"It’s unbelievable to feel the reaction from so many people," she added. "I think that people really connect to music when it’s really genuine, when it’s real, when it comes from a real place.

"And the thing with the song is that it has become sort of like an anthem for so many women out there."

During her appearance, Shakira shared the backstory of the song, revealing her son Milan urged her to collaborate with Bizarrap. She joked that her sons, who were in the audience, are "like my career consultants these days" but added that she "listens to everything they say because they actually have really good taste."

She added that Milan, who she noted was a musician, "has a very good ear, very good taste.

SHAKIRA'S EX GERARD PIQUÉ GOES PUBLIC WITH NEW GIRL CLARA CHIA MARTI, 23, AFTER BEING BURNED IN DISS TRACK

"And he's a big Bizarrap fan," she added. "And he told me, 'Mom, you've got to collaborate with Bizarrap. You have to get on a song with Bizarrap because you guys are gonna be No. 1.' And he sent a voice note to my manager, Jaime. He said, 'Jaime, you got to put my mom together with Bizarrap on a song because they're gonna be No. 1.' And he was right."

Bizzarap told Fallon he reached out to Shakira on social media following the global success of his collaboration with Spanish rapper Quevedo, "Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52." The two later met up at a studio in Barcelona, where he showed her two beats.

"It reminded me of Depeche Mode a little bit," she recalled."The song, if you listen to it, it’s got a little bit of that sort of, like, cool, dark undertone. I love Depeche Mode. It’s my favorite.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I started to feel it in my body, you know. I usually have this visceral sort of physical reaction to music.

"And if you see me, you know, two-stepping, things are not right. You know? I know when a song works because then I suddenly start moving, like, getting these small contractions from my tailbone to my iliac bone, and then it just results into, you know, hip movements."

""Are you telling me that your hips don’t lie?" Fallon joked, referring to the title of her 2005 hit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Yeah. I didn’t want to go there," Shakira replied with a laugh.

"This is the best thing that’s ever happened to me!" the host exclaimed. "This is the greatest. I can retire. This is all I really wanted to know, is if, really, your hips do lie or don’t lie to you. You’re actually telling us!"

"They do not," she said. "They do not ever. And I know when a song is right when they start to move."