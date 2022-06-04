Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Shakira
Published

Shakira and her boyfriend Gerard Pique have separated

The couple first confirmed their relationship in March 2011

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 5/24 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 5/24

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shakira and her longtime boyfriend Gerard Pique have announced their separation.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the couple shared in a joint statement Saturday. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

The couple first confirmed their relationship in March 2011 and have since welcomed two sons: Milan, 9 and Sasha, 7. They originally met on the set of Shakira’s music video for "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)."

Shakira and her long time boyfriend, Gerard Pique, have shared that they are seperating after 12 years together.

Shakira and her long time boyfriend, Gerard Pique, have shared that they are seperating after 12 years together. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

The song was memorialized as the official song for the World Cup in 2010.

SHAKIRA DEBUTS NEW RED HAIR: ‘SURPRISE!'

The news of their separation comes after the Spanish outlet El Periodico reported that the professional soccer player has moved back into his house in Barcelona, away from Shakira and their two sons.

Since the news was announced, fans have pointed out that Shakira’s lyrics in her new song "Te Felecito" may have revealed issues in her relationship.

Shakira, Gerard Pique and their two sons attend the New York Knicks Vs Philadelphia 76ers game at Madison Square Garden on Christmas Day in 2017.

Shakira, Gerard Pique and their two sons attend the New York Knicks Vs Philadelphia 76ers game at Madison Square Garden on Christmas Day in 2017. (Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images)

"For completing you I broke into pieces/They warned me, but I did not pay attention," she sang. "I realized that yours is false/It was the drop that overflowed the glass/Do not tell me you're sorry, that seems sincere, but I know you well and I know you lie."

In February, the "Hips Don’t Lie" singer opened up about arguments the couple had over punctuality. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"My poor husband, slash boyfriend, slash baby daddy, whatever you want to call him, he has to wait up for me so long. He's tired of waiting up," she said on an episode of "Planet Weirdo with Holly H" podcast.

"'Cause Colombian time is not the same as Catalonian time, Spanish time."

Shakira and Gerard Pique attend Davis Cup Final at Caja Magica on November 24, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

Shakira and Gerard Pique attend Davis Cup Final at Caja Magica on November 24, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Before her podcast appearance, Shakira and the FC Barcelona player welcomed the New Year together.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Let's whistle our way to 2022!," she captioned an Instagram post alongside Picque.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending