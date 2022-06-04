Shakira and her boyfriend Gerard Pique have separated

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shakira and her longtime boyfriend Gerard Pique have announced their separation.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the couple shared in a joint statement Saturday. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

The couple first confirmed their relationship in March 2011 and have since welcomed two sons: Milan, 9 and Sasha, 7. They originally met on the set of Shakira’s music video for "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)."

The song was memorialized as the official song for the World Cup in 2010.

The news of their separation comes after the Spanish outlet El Periodico reported that the professional soccer player has moved back into his house in Barcelona, away from Shakira and their two sons.

Since the news was announced, fans have pointed out that Shakira’s lyrics in her new song "Te Felecito" may have revealed issues in her relationship.

"For completing you I broke into pieces/They warned me, but I did not pay attention," she sang. "I realized that yours is false/It was the drop that overflowed the glass/Do not tell me you're sorry, that seems sincere, but I know you well and I know you lie."

In February, the "Hips Don’t Lie" singer opened up about arguments the couple had over punctuality.

"My poor husband, slash boyfriend, slash baby daddy, whatever you want to call him, he has to wait up for me so long. He's tired of waiting up," she said on an episode of "Planet Weirdo with Holly H" podcast.

"'Cause Colombian time is not the same as Catalonian time, Spanish time."

Before her podcast appearance, Shakira and the FC Barcelona player welcomed the New Year together.

"Let's whistle our way to 2022!," she captioned an Instagram post alongside Picque.