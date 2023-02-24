Shakira scorches ex Gerard Piqué in song after being ‘hurt’ over his new girlfriend

Shakira addressed her feelings toward her ex Gerard Piqué through lyrics in a fiery new song.

After being together for 12 years, the "Hips Don’t Lie" singer admitted she was "hurt" by his new relationship with Clara Chia Marti.

The song "TQG," which is sung in Spanish, was translated to English by Elle and appears to be a breakup song that takes aim at her ex.

"Seeing you with someone new hurt me/ But I’m ready to move on," Shakira sings in her new collaboration with artist Karol G.

"You’re not welcome here anymore/ I saw what your girlfriend said to me/ It doesn’t even make me angry/ I laugh," she sings.

Karol G and Shakira sing together, "Never getting back with you/ You are bad luck because now blessings rain down on me."

In the song's chorus, Shakira sings about how she does not "repeat mistakes," and that her ex's "new baby" should know that she doesn't "compete for men."

"You left, and I've put on my ‘triple M'/ Better, harder, lighter (more, more, more)," the lyrics say.

The "Whenever, Wherever" singer also claims in her lyrics that the former FC Barcelona player tried getting back with her and accused him of liking her photos on social media.

"You want to come back/ I already knew it/ liking my picture."

Throughout the music video, Karol G and Shakira are seen seductively dancing, while looking fierce in fiery and icy backgrounds.

The song ends with Karol G singing, "I love you, but I love me more."

In 2021, Karol G, 32, ended her engagement to Anuel AA, who she may be referring to in this new song.

In January, Shakira dropped a scathing track, "BZRP Music Session #53," aimed at her ex.

Shakira and Piqué share two sons together, Milan and Sasha.

When the couple split in June, they released a joint statement that said, "We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

Amid his messy split with Shakira, Piqué went Instagram official with his new relationship.

Piqué did not tag Marti, 23, in his photo, but he does appear to follow a private account with fewer than 200 followers under the same name.