Shakira's ex Gerard Piqué goes public with new girl Clara Chia Marti, 23, after being burned in diss track

Just two weeks after Shakira dropped a scathing diss track "BZRP Music Session #53" seemingly about her ex Gerard Piqué, the former soccer player went public with his relationship with Clara Chia Marti.

Piqué, a former defender for FC Barcelona, posted a caption-less photo to his Instagram with Marti, who Shakira also appears to call out in her song.

Shakira and Piqué were together for 12 years before splitting this summer. The exes share two sons together, Milan and Sasha, 10 and 7 respectively.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the duo confirmed in a joint statement in June. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

Rumors surrounding infidelity on Piqué's part swirled after the couple announced their split. According to Page Six, fans noticed that Marti was in the background of a Zoom call Piqué had done back in 2021.

A source close to Shakira told the outlet that the Grammy-Award winning singer had been "devastated to learn that this woman clearly felt at home in the house they shared with their children."

In Shakira's latest song, which has been translated from Spanish to English by Billboard, the singer comments on the seemingly messy end to her relationship.

"Sorry baby, I should have thrown you out a while ago / A she-wolf like me is not for rookies / A she-wolf like me is not for guys like you / I'm too good for you, and that's why you're with someone just like you."

The 45-year-old also goes into more detail about Piqué's young new girlfriend, who is now 23.

"I wish you luck with my supposed replacement / I don't even know what happened to you / I'm worth two of 22 [year old]," the "Hips Don't Lie" artist sings. "You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio / You're going fast, slow down / Lots of time at the gym, but your brain needs a little work too."

Piqué did not tag Marti in his photo, but does appear to follow a private account with less than 200 followers under the same name.