Shakira moving to Miami with sons; reaches custody agreement five months after Gerard Piqué split

Shakira and Gerard Piqué signed off on a custody agreement for their two children Tuesday in Barcelona, Spain, following the end of their 11-year relationship.

"We have signed a custody agreement," they said in a joint statement provided to Fox News Digital. "Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment."

They added, "We appreciate that their privacy will be respected."

Shakira, 45, is also moving back to Miami, Florida, where she will raise their sons, Milan and Sasha, according to Spanish daily newspaper La Vanguardia.

SHAKIRA TAX FRAUD CASE: PROSECUTORS SEEK 8 YEARS IN PRISON, $24 MILLION FINE AFTER SINGER REJECTS PLEA DEAL

"A very important sacrifice has been made: Gerard has finally agreed to allow his children to live in the U.S. for their well-being, a primary reason and one that was always in the first place," said Piqué's lawyer, Ramón Tamborero. "A judicial decision would only have brought pain. In reality, no one has won here except the children."

SHAKIRA AND HER BOYFRIEND GERARD PIQUE HAVE SEPARATED

Tamborero added, "It has been very, very difficult to get here. As you know, we have been negotiating, fighting, battling for five months to draw up a 20-page agreement that both parties could sign."

Part of the agreement stipulated that the two children will be with their father during three vacation periods throughout the school year, including "Thanksgiving, Winter or Christmas and March/April (coinciding with Easter)."

In addition, Piqué with receive 10 days per month with his kids and a portion of summer vacation holidays in accordance with their 70/30 plan. Time spent traveling to and from Spain will also be noted so that the "children remain attached to the extended family they leave in Barcelona."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Another clause in the agreement allows a path for "fully shared custody" if Piqué establishes residency in the United States.

A U.S. judge must also sign off on the custody agreement.

The $5 million mansion they own in Esplugues de Llobregat will also be put up for sale.

In July, Shakira rejected a settlement agreement in a tax fraud case and opted to go to trial for allegedly failing to pay the Spanish government 14.5 million euros (approximately $13.9 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014. She claims she was a resident of the Bahamas during that time.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, could face more than eight years in prison and a fine of 24 million euros. A trial date has not been set.