Shakira, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Hudson and more performing at coronavirus-themed concert hosted by Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is hosting a virtual concert this weekend called "Global Goal: Unite for Our Future," looking to raise awareness about health care equity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organized by Global Citizen and the European Commission, the June 27 event will feature performers like Shakira, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Coldplay, Chloe X Halle, J Balvin, Quavo, Yemi Alade and Christine and the Queens.

Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, David Beckham, Derrick Johnson, Diane Kruger, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Jackman, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman, Opal Tometi and Salma Hayek will also be making guest appearances throughout the concert.

“The event aims to lift up the global community that is tackling equitable access to health care, and other enormous injustices facing our world,” Johnson said in a statement.

Shakira similarly said, “Global Citizens around the world are calling on world leaders to help bring an end to COVID-19 by urging them to commit the billions of dollars needed to deliver testing, treatments and vaccines to everyone, everywhere.”

“We need health equity and global justice, and we know that only by uniting to fight for the world we want can we build back toward a healthier future for all,” she continued in a statement.

The event, broadcast on NBC in the U.S. and other television stations, radio stations, websites and streaming outlets around the world, is not a fundraiser. Organizers intend to raise awareness to the lack of equal treatment and testing for marginalized communities around the world.

“Global Citizens around the world are calling for systemic change, change that brings about justice for everyone, everywhere, regardless of where they were born or the color of their skin," organization founder Hugh Evans said in a statement.

He added: "If we are to end COVID-19 for all, we need our world leaders to commit the billions of dollars needed to equitably deliver testing, treatments and vaccines.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.