Catherine Zeta-Jones imitates Shakira in a coronavirus quarantine game of 'charades gone wrong'

Catherine Zeta-Jones is taking advantage of self-isolation and playing a few games.

The 50-year-old actress shared a video of herself playing charades on Instagram on Friday, channeling her inner Shakira.

In the video clip, Zeta-Jones holds her hands over her head while swinging her hips from side to side.

"Charades gone wrong?" she wrote in the caption. "I was Shakira 'hips don’t lie!!' Genius! No one got it."

During her game of charades, the star rocked a black top and sparkling gold and black pants.

Zeta-Jones joined in another game during quarantine, playing a card game called Skyjo.

She shared a photo of the game on her story, writing "Skyjo winning hand!!!" over the image.

The picture showed several cards laid out on a table.