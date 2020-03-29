Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Catherine Zeta-Jones imitates Shakira in a coronavirus quarantine game of 'charades gone wrong'

By Nate Day | Fox News
Catherine Zeta-Jones is taking advantage of self-isolation and playing a few games.

The 50-year-old actress shared a video of herself playing charades on Instagram on Friday, channeling her inner Shakira.

In the video clip, Zeta-Jones holds her hands over her head while swinging her hips from side to side.

"Charades gone wrong?" she wrote in the caption. "I was Shakira 'hips don’t lie!!' Genius! No one got it."

During her game of charades, the star rocked a black top and sparkling gold and black pants.

Zeta-Jones joined in another game during quarantine, playing a card game called Skyjo.

Catherine Zeta-Jones played Skyjo while social distancing.

Catherine Zeta-Jones played Skyjo while social distancing. (Catherine Zeta-Jones/Instagram)

She shared a photo of the game on her story, writing "Skyjo winning hand!!!" over the image.

The picture showed several cards laid out on a table.