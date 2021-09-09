Shailene Woodley sends fans into frenzy with Instagram photo of baby feet: 'That a random baby?'

Is Shailene Woodley hinting at something?

The "Big Little Lies" actress — who is engaged to NFL star Aaron Rodgers — sent fans into a tizzy on Wednesday when she posted a captionless black-and-white photo of baby feet on her Instagram Story.

"SHAILENE WOODLEY PREGNANT…?" one fan questioned on Twitter, while another added, "The question is why did shailene randomly post a pic of baby feet without any context whatsoever."

Another mused that she might be trying to tell them something.

Shailene Woodley is engaged to NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

"IS SHE A MOM? IS THAT A RANDOM BABY? WHO IS THAT? DID SHAILENE WOODLEY HAD A BABY AND NO ONE KNEW? I NEED SOME INFORMATION HERE," someone else wrote, as a Green Bay Packers fan dreamed of a future quarterback. "Shailene Woodley just posted a picture of baby feet and I’m just waiting for news to drop that Aaron Rodgers has a baby boy that will grow up to be our franchise QB."

Reps for Woodley, 29, and Rodgers, 37, did not immediately return our requests for comment.

As Rodgers gears up for football season in Wisconsin, he recently said the distance from his Los Angeles-based fiancée will be a "good thing."

"It’s a busy work time for her, so [my decision] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work," he told told Haute Living in an interview published last week.

He added, "I think it’s going to be a good thing. I mean, her work was shut down for an entire year [during the coronavirus pandemic], and she’s booked a number of projects. She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too."

Shailene Woodley confused fans when she shared a picture of baby feet.

Woodley also said over the summer that the pair are in "no rush" to plan their upcoming nuptials and they are simply "enjoying" each other’s company.

This wouldn’t be the first time the couple has been hush-hush about their private life, as they didn’t even confirm they were in a relationship until they announced their engagement in February.

"The reaction to it was really a lot, and so we were like, ‘Let’s just politely decline [to talk about the relationship] for a little while and live in our little bubble,’" she said in July.

Paparazzi began snapping photos of the pair on date nights in Arkansas and cozying up at Disneyland. It appears they were last publicly spotted in May in Hawaii with Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry.