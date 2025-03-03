‘Sex and the City’ star didn’t want to dump Alec Baldwin because of his Hamptons house

"Sex and the City" star Kristin Davis revealed the unexpected reason she didn’t want to break up with Alec Baldwin.

While appearing on Rob Lowe’s podcast, "Literally! With Rob Lowe," Davis, who dated Baldwin briefly in 2001, was enamored with not just the star, but his house in the Hamptons.

"Alec Baldwin was so rich by the time I dated Alec Baldwin – can I just say that straight out?" Davis said. "One of the best things about Alec Baldwin when I dated him is that he had the most incredible house in Amagansett."

She even consulted her co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, saying, "I was like, 'Sarah Jessica, I don't know if it's going to work out with Alec, but I just really love that house.'"

"Which is literally, like, one of the only times I have felt that way: 'I don't want to break up with this person because I like his house.' It's so embarrassing to say that out loud, but it's true," the "And Just Like That" star added.

The Hamptons' mansion was listed shortly after the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust." At the beginning of 2024, the actor slashed the asking price by $10 million, asking just shy of $19 million for the 10,000-square-foot house featuring seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, real estate listings show.

The 66-year-old even appeared in a pitch video to sell the home.

"I've had a home out here on the East End of Long Island since 1982," the actor says, as the tracking camera catches up with him. "When I was younger, we'd come out here and sleep all morning and lay on the beach all day."

Baldwin came up in the conversation after Lowe tried to get Davis to divulge the name of the actor she had once loaned $5,000 to, who later stopped calling her, a story she had shared on her podcast, "Are You a Charlotte?" last month

Davis confirmed, "I so would never have needed to lend Alec $5,000, my God!"

"I feel so bad that I told that story, Rob," the 60-year-old continued. "Because now he's a ‘con artist.’ He’s not a con artist! He’s an out-of-work actor [at the time], people. I can't name the name. I'll tell you the next time I see you."

The only hints she would give were that "it took him a while to become famous" and that she had a feeling he would become successful at some point.

"He’s very hot, I think he still is now, he’s married," she added.