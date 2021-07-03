Seth Rogen accuses Team USA of 'racism' after Sha'Carri Richardson suspension: 'They should be ashamed'

Seth Rogen blasted Team USA after sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was prohibited from running the 100-meter race at the Olympics after a positive marijuana test.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said Richardson accepted a one-month suspension.

"The rules are clear, but this is heartbreaking on many levels; hopefully, her acceptance of responsibility and apology will be an important example to us all that we can successfully overcome our regrettable decisions, despite the costly consequences of this one to her," USADA CEO Travis T. Tygart said in a statement.

Rogen, who recently launched a cannabis lifestyle brand and is not shy about his love for the green plant, took to Twitter to call out Team USA for making decisions based off of "thinking that's rooted in hatred."

"The notion that weed is a problematic ‘drug’ is rooted in racism. It’s insane that Team USA would disqualify one of this country’s most talented athletes over thinking that’s rooted in hatred. It’s something they should be ashamed of," Rogen wrote.

"Also if weed made you fast, I’d be FloJo," the 38-year-old actor and comedian joked, referring to the late Florence Griffith Joyner, who is known as the world's fastest woman of all time.

Richardson appeared on "TODAY" and apologized, saying she wasn’t looking for empathy. She explained that the loss of her mother before the trials upset her.

Richardson said she learned from a reporter that her mother had died. She said learning that sent her into a state of "emotional panic" but ahw still wanted to go out and perform.

