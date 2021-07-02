Expand / Collapse search
US sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson to miss 100-meter Olympic race over marijuana test

Richardson said Friday she was using marijuana to cope with the death of her mother

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson will be prohibited from running the 100-meter race at the Olympics after a positive marijuana test.

The USADA said Richardson accepted a one-month suspension for violating an anti-doping rule. 

"The rules are clear, but this is heartbreaking on many levels; hopefully, her acceptance of responsibility and apology will be an important example to us all that we can successfully overcome our regrettable decisions, despite the costly consequences of this one to her," USADA CEO Travis T. Tygart said in a statement.

