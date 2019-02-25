Selma Blair makes emotional first public appearance since multiple sclerosis diagnosis at Oscars after party

Selma Blair made her first public appearance Sunday night since she revealed she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

The 46-year-old actress got emotional as she walked the carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party in a pink, mint green, sky blue and black gown with a matching cape. She used a cane for support.

Blair explained in an Instagram post that she had a custom cane made for the party.

“This is love. @tombachik customizing my cane with my monogram and a real pink #diamond. How did I get so lucky? I wanted a special cane for #vanityfair dinner. So... @lyon_hearted went out and found patent leather and @bic_owen and he stitched it on,” she wrote in a post along with a photo of the cane being made.

“Hours of love put in. And then #tombachick made it especially magical. I burst into tears. These gifts to get me through. #subtle #chic #love. I can’t thank these three enough. There are angels,” she added.

She also posted a selfie of herself arriving at the party with “Grey’s Anatomy” creator Shonda Rhimes following the Oscars and another stunning portrait of her glamorous look.

“I have arrived. #shondarhimes @vanityfair Oscar dinner. Congratulations to all the amazing talent,” she wrote on Instagram.

Blair revealed her MS diagnosis in October and opened up how the disease has “disabled” her.

“I am disabled,” Blair wrote. "I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps.”