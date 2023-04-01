‘Selling Sunset' star Mary Fitzgerald says she had septic miscarriage and had to have surgery: 'Still hope'

"Selling Sunset" star Mary Fitzgerald revealed Friday she had a septic miscarriage recently and needed to have surgery.

The 42-year-old explained in an Instagram video she and husband Romain Bonnet, 29, were on their honeymoon in Bali earlier this year when she got pregnant, "and, unfortunately, that didn't work out. And on top of the miscarriage," she said she "also apparently had what they called septic miscarriage, so I had to go in for surgery for that."

The reality star reiterated she had promised to keep her fans updated on her fertility journey.

"The reason why I'm speaking out now is because I do realize how common this is and how many people go through this, and it is not easy. I needed a minute because there are so many eyes on me, and everyone judges and everything. And it has been rough to say the least, but there's still hope," she said through tears.

"And I just wanted to share my journey because I’m going to continue to share it because we’re going to keep trying. And I’m going to leave it at that."

She said she would continue to share any news as they try to have a baby, "and we’re going to have very good news, very soon."

She added that "everyone goes through this, it’s so common" and reached out to others who might be experiencing the same thing, saying "you’re not alone, and we’re going to get there."

Bonnet responded in the comments, "it’s just the beginning of our journey my princess and i promise I will always be here to support you in every step of the way."

Her "Selling Sunset" co-stars Amanza Smith and Brett Oppenheim also posted supportive comments, calling her the "Most beautiful human inside and out" and saying, "We will always be here to support you and Romain, through anything. Love you."

Co-star Maya Vander, who had a stillbirth and a miscarriage in the past, wrote, "Sending love!!"

In her caption, Fitzgerald added, in part, "It’s not always sunshine and butterflies, and that is ok … We won’t be giving up… and if this message speaks to you in any way or you are feeling down, helpless, alone… please know we are in this together. Hang in there…"

The couple married in 2019 but waited four years for their honeymoon on the Southeast Asian island.