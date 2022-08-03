Selena Gomez to remake 'Working Girl' with 20th Century: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Selena Gomez is reportedly bringing back the 1980s classic "Working Girl."

Gomez, 30, is tied to the reboot, according to multiple reports.

The actress has paired up with 20th Century as a producer to bring new life to the 1980s classic, Deadline first reported. The script will be written by Ilana Pena and the remake will find a home on Hulu.

A representative for Gomez did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

‘ROCKY’ LANDS SPINOFF: A LOOK AT HOLLYWOOD REBOOTS, RECASTING AND MORE

The original "Working Girl," which earned five Oscars nominations, starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver, Alec Baldwin and Joan Cusack. The flick was directed by Mike Nichols.

Griffith was nominated for best actress while Weaver and Cusack both earned nominations for best supporting actress.

Ford and Griffith have not reacted to the potential reboot. Fox News Digital has reached out for comment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Griffith celebrated the 30th anniversary of "Working Girl" in 2018 on social media.

"30 years ago today Working Girl opened in theaters world wide," she wrote at the time. "I am so grateful to have played Tess McGill and to have helped empower women all of these years."

"I am so grateful and proud to have been a part of this marvelous cast and especially grateful to our director Mike Nichols. So happy it stands the test of time."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She concluded: "So … here's to all of the working people who dare to dream big and who have the courage to believe in themselves against all odds!!" Griffith concluded in the caption. "Go for it!!