Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Take Ice Cold Romantic Walk

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are showing off their summer love, having a blast, cute as can be.

The young couple enjoyed some ice cream together during a stroll in Lake Balboa in Van Nuys, Calif., on Saturday, entertainment site Celebuzz is reporting.

In photos that have surfaced online, the pair looked relaxed and casual indulging their sweet tooth, while holding hands, and even sharing treats.

This is not the first time Gomez and J Biebs, who have been together for a year and a half now, have been spotted on romantic dates.

According to HollywoodLife the pair was seen leaving Mexican restaurant Bronco Burrito in Los Angeles, before continuing their peaceful stroll in the park.

Recently, Bieber has been busy promoting his "Boyfriend" album, while Gomez prepares to release her fourth studio album.

Gomez, who will be turning 20 in July, told E! News last week that she hopes to make this record a bit more personal.

Still, she says she won't be telling any details on her relationship with Bieber.

"It's not going to be necessarily, 'Here's my tell-all," Gomez told the entertainment publication, adding that the lyrics will remain vague.

"At the end of the day I only make my music because I want it be really fun and if I could have people dance to it, relate to it, have a good time, that's all I want," Gomez said.

SelGo and Bieber are no strangers to having their romance documented by the paparazzi, as photos of the two showed them enjoying a Lakers game and dining out a few weeks back.