Sebastian Maniscalco admits AI makes a guy who writes like ‘Rocky Balboa’ sound like he ‘went to Yale’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco isn’t sure what to make of artificial intelligence in the industry.

The stand-up comic told Fox News Digital he thinks live entertainment will always exist, but he has used the new technology in his personal life.

"I don't know how it's going to affect stand-up comedy," Maniscalco said of AI. "I guess we haven't really seen that yet. I haven't been so on the pulse of AI going, ‘Oh, wow.’ I mean, I know my wife has used it to redesign our kitchen, what our kitchen might look like if we remodeled it, which is really cool to see."

He said he thinks "live entertainment will always be around, but who knows … 20 years from now, I might be talking to you, and you might be going, ‘Wow, you never saw AI coming.’ I'd be like, ‘Yeah, now I'm unemployed.’"

COMEDIAN SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO EXPLAINS THAT HIS ‘IT AIN’T RIGHT' TOUR STEMS FROM A ‘GENERAL DISGUST’

The 50-year-old said he mainly uses AI for writing emails.

"I've often taken what I want to say in an email and ask AI to write it with correct grammar and tense, because the way I write emails is like Rocky," he joked. "So, it takes Rocky Balboa and makes me sound like I went to Yale."

He joked that AI writing his emails is a "little inauthentic" because someone getting a message from him might wonder, "‘Who the hell is this?’ But what my mindset is, at least you know what I'm saying."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "About My Father" star warned that without using AI grammar support, "If I wrote it, you might go, you know, you might respond with ‘What?’ So, that's how I'm using AI in my daily life."

WATCH: Sebastian Maniscalco's family won't let the comic get a 'big head'

He added that AI translates "my speech into correct grammar, like I went to college, which I did. I got a four-year degree."

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

Maniscalco, who starts his national (and fittingly grammatically incorrect) It Ain’t Right stand-up tour July 11 in Norfolk, Virginia, graduated from Northern Illinois University in 1995.

WATCH: Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco gives his take on artificial intelligence

"But the way I speak is the way I write," he said, laughing. "And I put it this way: I've often used the phrase ‘Would you would of,’ and then like, ‘Would you would of.' It's not even — it's so, so bad grammatically. … But you understand what I'm talking about. I made a living at it, so."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The comic also told Fox News Digital he doesn’t "edit" himself when he’s writing jokes.

WATCH: Sebastian Maniscalco doesn't 'edit' himself when he writes comedy

"I would be lying to you if I said, ‘Oh, I don’t know, is it worth doing that joke because it might cause a, b and c?' There’s a little of that, but I don’t know. I’ve been all over the country, and I feel like the people who are coming to at least my shows are dying to laugh, whether it be appropriate, inappropriate. I mean, I hate to use the word ‘inappropriate.’"

He thinks there’s only a "small portion of the population that tends to get bent out of shape in regard to some of the material, and those people tend to have a loud voice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"But I'd say, for the most part, the majority are just looking for an outlet to laugh," he added. "And comedians are more popular than ever because I think that's the only real form of entertainment now that's going on that’s really unedited and real."