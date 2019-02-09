Sean Penn writes essay gushing over ‘A Star Is Born,’ hopes it will sweep the Oscars

Actor Sean Penn could not contain his love for the Bradley Cooper-directed flick “A Star Is Born” in an op-ed he penned.

Penn, 58, wrote the op-ed for Deadline where he discussed why the film should sweep the Oscars and why it is one of his “favorite films of all time.” The film stars Cooper as country singer Jackson Maine who discovers a fellow singer, Ally, played by Lady Gaga. The film was nominated for eight Oscars.

“This isn’t Bradley Cooper’s opportunity, it’s theirs [award voters] to appreciate the depth and value of this film before its legacy outlasts their chance to participate in it,” Penn wrote.

Penn admired Cooper for creating a movie “about us as the flawed contemporary characters we are.” The Academy Award-winning actor said he believed the film was courageous and inspiring.

He noted that while there are “many really good films and performances nominated this year”, “in a fair world” the film would sweep the awards.

“It’s just such a gift,” he wrote. “Clear minds and hearts cannot possibly deny it its due.”

Penn admitted that he doesn’t have much hope that the movie will sweep.

“To spare myself potential disappointment, I’m raising a glass in advance to Bradley Cooper and ‘A Star is Born,’” he wrote.

He concluded his essay by saying that “A Star Is Born” is “everything that movies should be.”

The Academy Awards will air on Sunday, Feb. 24.