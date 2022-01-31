Sean Penn says American men have become 'feminized,' blames 'cowardly genes'

Sean Penn doubled down on comments he made about masculinity in American men during a recent interview in which he blamed "cowardly genes" for men "putting on a skirt."

The controversial comments came after the "Flag Day" actor and two-time Oscar-winner spoke out about American culture in an interview with a newspaper in which he explained that he feels men in the country are being feminized.

"I am in the club that believes that men in American culture have become wildly feminised," he said. in an interview with the U.K's i News. "I don’t think that being a brute or having insensitivity or disrespect for women is anything to do with masculinity, or ever did. But I don’t think that [in order] to be fair to women, we should become them."

In an interview with The Independent, Penn was asked to clarify those remarks. In his response, the 61-year-old actor further stated that he believes that men in the U.S. are finding it either fashionable or empowering to adopt feminine traits.

"I think that men have, in my view, become quite feminised," he stated. "I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them. There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt."

The actor made his controversial comments during a sit-down interview alongside his daughter, Dylan Penn, 30, who stars in "Flag Day," which Sean Penn directed. The writer of the article noted that she did not seem particularly on board with her dad’s sentiments on masculinity in American men, explaining that she remained "quiet" during his response and "stared into space."

Sean Penn has been very vocal in discussing modern culture in America. This past July, he appeared on an episode of the podcast "Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend," where the duo discussed cancel culture, with the director and actor calling the mere concept "ludicrous."

Sean Penn then referenced Alexi McCammond, the 27-year-old reporter who was ousted as editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue in March over past tweets she posted as a teenager that were offensive to the Asian community.

"When we’re destroying careers like that, what are we really achieving? Or you look at politicians, I give a big nod to anyone that’s willing to enter the public arena who is doing so because they give a damn," the Oscar-winner added.

A rep for Sean Penn did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.