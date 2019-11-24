Sean Ono Lennon goes to bat for Tulsi Gabbard, asks donors to help her qualify for December debate

A New York man with famous parents posted a message on Twitter on Saturday night, urging people to donate to the 2020 presidential campaign of U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii.

The request came from Sean Ono Lennon, the 44-year-old son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

JARED COHEN: JFK ASSASSINATION -- THE BEATLES' SURPRISING ROLE IN HELPING TO HEAL A COUNTRY IN MOURNING

“Even if you are skeptical of @TulsiGabbard you can’t say she doesn’t deserve to be part of this race,” Lennon wrote. “She is the primary candidate who is adding to a conversation around ending unnecessary wars. Please donate a dollar. She only needs 3000 more individual donations.”

Lennon’s message came as part of a retweet of a message posted by Gabbard, who is trying to qualify for the Democrats’ Dec. 19 debate in Los Angeles.

“We only need 3,000 more donors to reach the qualifying threshold for the December debate!,” Gabbard wrote. “Please donate what you can.”

Aside from serving in Congress, Gabbard, 38, is a member of the Hawaii Army National Guard and served in Iraq in 2004-2005. During her presidential run she has called for bringing U.S. troops home from Afghanistan.

“We are in a place in Afghanistan where we have lost so many lives. We've spent so much money,” Gabbard said in June, at a Democratic debate in Miami.

“We are in a place in Afghanistan where we have lost so many lives. We've spent so much money.” — U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii

Lennon is a member of the psychedelic rock band the Claypool Lennon Delirium, formed with musician Les Claypool.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But while Lennon supports Gabbard – at least her effort to appear in the debate – he’s apparently not a fan of the far-left politics associated with his parents’ generation, according to messages he posted back in June.

“When I was young the most interesting people were left wing intellectuals. Believe it or not,” he wrote.

“No, we’ve become the church lady … It’s embarrassing. We’re offended by comedy and science. It’s pathetic.”