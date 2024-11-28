Diddy’s Thanksgiving meal options in jail include peanut butter and jelly sandwiches after bail denied

NEW YORK – Sean "Diddy" Combs' Thanksgiving dinner will look a little different this year.

On Wednesday, the disgraced hip-hop mogul and Bad Boy Records founder was denied bail on sex trafficking and racketeering charges following his September arrest. He had been denied bail twice before.

Combs is currently being held in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, and Fox News Digital confirmed the meals he’ll receive Thursday, including some of the Thanksgiving options.

For breakfast, the menu includes fruit, cereal, breakfast pastries, and skim milk. Coffee isn’t listed as an option, though it was available earlier in the week on Sunday.

Lunch is served as the Thanksgiving meal for Combs and his fellow inmates with a turkey roast, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy, dinner rolls and margarine.

Assorted holiday pies are available for dessert, and if an inmate needed a meatless option, they could opt for hot and sour tofu.

Dinner is simpler, with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, potato chips, whole wheat bread, fruit and a beverage option on offer.

The meals available are similar to what Combs received while celebrating his 55th birthday in jail earlier this month.

Breakfast was the same, while lunch had a pasta option and salad, and dinner provided either chicken or tofu fried rice.

Combs has been in jail since September, when he was arrested on charges of racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution. He faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars and a maximum sentence of life in prison if found guilty.

Wednesday’s decision was the third time Combs has been denied bail, despite offering up $50 million.

Prosecutors had accused Combs of trying to influence witnesses and intimidate victims from behind bars and said he would pose a flight risk if released. They also told the court that his reliance on his vast wealth in his bail application could amount to a "two-tiered" justice system if his proposal were allowed. It involved the mogul paying for a private security firm to monitor him and control some of his communications while on house arrest.

They also allege he has a long history of obstruction, of encouraging witnesses and subordinates to cover for him, and of abusing both sexual partners and personal staff, according to court documents.

A trial is scheduled for May 5 of next year.

Fox News Digital’s Emily Trainham, Tracy Wright, and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.