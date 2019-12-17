Script about Barron Trump sabotaging his dad's 2016 campaign gets attention in Hollywood

A screenplay for a film about Donald Trump’s son Barron, 13, sabotaging his dad’s 2016 presidential campaign is getting attention in Hollywood.

“Barron: A Tale of Love, Loss & Legacy” was rated on this year’s annual Black List, which ranks the best unproduced scripts to come out of Hollywood in the last year. The list comprises selections from hundreds of top film executives who survey and decide which of the stories that didn’t get made were the best-written. This year, the fictional Barron Trump story was among the selections.

According to Variety, the story from screenwriter Nicolas Curcio has a then-10-year-old Barron, “fearing the devastating impact that his father’s presidency would have on his personal life, his country and the world at large.”

To combat this, Barron sets out to sabotage his father’s 2016 campaign.

Representatives for the White House did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The outlet notes that the film does not currently have producers or financiers attached. In order to be eligible for the Black List, a script can’t have commenced principal photography in the current calendar year. In other words, there are currently no active plans to make this story into a film. However, it's not at all uncommon for films on the Black List to go on to great acclaim afterward.

Barron has been a topic of debate lately after Stanford Law Professor Pamela Karlan, who testified at Donald Trump’s impeachment hearing, invoked the 13-year-old’s name while making a point about the president’s conduct.

Karlan said at the time: "The Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron."

In response, the first lady, and Barron’s mother, Melania Trump, tweeted a rebuke of Karlan.

“A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics,” she wrote. "Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it."

The situation sparked debates about the degree to which Barron Trump should be off-limits as a public figure. Those debates intensified after Melania, who spearheads an anti-bullying initiative, was called out after her husband mocked 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter. Many were quick to note how close in age Greta is to Barron.