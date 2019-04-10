Savannah Guthrie opens up about ‘lifelong struggle’ with body acceptance

For Savannah Guthrie, self-acceptance is an ongoing process.

“It’s a lifelong struggle for me. I’ve never once felt good about how I looked on the outside,” the “Today” show co-anchor said in an interview with Health. “I think all of us women spend so much time not feeling like we measure up. And what a waste of energy. I’m not there yet, but that’s my goal.”

Though Guthrie, 47, believes many women grapple with “that mental dialogue where we look in the mirror and we’re like, ‘Ugh,'” she often thinks of 4-year-old daughter Vale and how poor body image can affect her child’s well-being.

“I just don’t want to pass that on to her,” Guthrie said. “It holds us back from joy. We should be happy and proud of our bodies.”

While Guthrie, who also shares son Charles, 2, with husband Michael Feldman, maintains that she doesn’t get that sense of anxiety for skipping a day of exercise, she does try to keep a balanced diet — during the week, anyway.

“I basically avoid carbs, and I try to eat a lot of greens. I’m really good during the week, and then on the weekend I go hog wild,” she explained.

“I feel like you have to let yourself have fun. And to me, food is fun. And I like pizza on Friday night. But during the week, I can stay on the straight and narrow,” she continued.

When Guthrie does work out, she enjoys cardio-dance classes with the new co-host of “Today’s” fourth hour, Jenna Bush Hager.

“That’s fun ’cause then it feels like you had fun with your friend and you exercised. That’s a good combo platter. Especially if we can follow it up with cocktails,” Guthrie said.

“I want to exercise because I know it’s good for my mind and for my body. I’m not really berating myself into having some perfect figure because, frankly, I know it’s unattainable for me.”

