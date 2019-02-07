Sarah Silverman details uncomfortable mammogram, ultrasound with ‘arrogant’ male radiologist

Sarah Silverman slammed an “arrogant” doctor who touched her without gloves during an uncomfortable mammogram and ultrasound appointment on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old comedian took to Instagram to detail the appointment and vowed to never schedule another mammogram with the male radiologist, “or any dude.” She explained that she was getting an ultrasound after a mammogram because she has “dense breasts” and was assigned the same doctor she had last year.

“He opened my gown and put gel on my breasts and smeared it around with his bare hands. Then he started talking to me about my chest X-ray (I also got a chest X-Ray) and was pontificating with my boobs just out and covered in gel and cold,” Silverman said Wednesday.

Silverman said she eventually told the radiologist, who she did not identify, that she’s uncomfortable with him talking to her about her chest X-ray and asked if they could discuss it at a later time.

SARAH SILVERMAN SAYS COMEDIAN LOUIS C.K. MASTURBATED IN FRONT OF HER WITH HER CONSENT

“I’m not comfortable with my breasts out just shooting the s--- with you,” she recalled telling the radiologist.

“Okay so — he smears the gel on with his hands and NO GLOVES on and when he glides the ultrasound wand thing over my breasts he drags his fingers on them and it fucking bothers me,” she said. “Again, AS I TOLD HIM LAST YEAR, I said ‘Hey! Do you need to be touching me with your fingers?’ He said ‘No’. And he pulled them off of me.”

“Then he added ‘I do that for balance.’ I said ‘Well, I believe in you and I think you can do with without your fingers on me,’” Silverman said.

“Look, I truly don’t think he was getting off on it, BUT it is his job to be aware that this is vulnerable for a woman. Wear f---ing GLOVES - this isn’t a date,” she continued. “For him to be so arrogant that he didn’t even internalize the problem when I said something to him about it last year is obnoxious and probably a subconscious power thing if we’re getting deep.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Silverman said she is “fine” after the disturbing experience, but knows the same doctor “does this with everyone.”

“It’s uncomfortable and too easy to think it’s all in your head. And arrogant f---s like this doctor take advantage of women’s socialized instinct to not speak up,” the comedian said.

“All this to say speak up. Trust that thing in your gut that tells you this s--- ain’t right,” she added.