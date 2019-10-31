Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick were victims of a Halloween prank

Sarah Jessica Parker says someone stole a bunch of “beautiful,” “carefully chosen” pumpkins off the stoop of the West Village brownstone she shares with husband Matthew Broderick and their three kids.

Posting a video the day before Halloween which showed the empty stoop, the “Sex and the City” star recounted — cop drama-style — the details of what she jokingly dubbed “the Halloween heist of 2019.”

“…All of our pumpkins were stolen, as were all the other pumpkins on our block,” Parker lamented on Instagram. “It is officially the Halloween heist of 2019. My husband stated, ‘Decency is dead.’ But we will salvage the intended carving. We will find last-minute pumpkins and we will hope this case does not remain cold.”

Parker, 54, said the pumpkins — which hadn’t yet been carved — were “lugged all the way home” to New York from the Berkshires in Massachusetts.

When one fan remarked on Parker’s post, “Who steals pumpkins from THE Sarah Sanderson?!” the actress agreed, responding: “Right? You think they would be intimidated!” Parker famously played Sanderson, a witch, in the 1993 Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus.”

And when another fan commented, “Who steals Carrie Bradshaws pumpkins” — referencing the actress’ “Sex and the City” character — Parker couldn’t help but wonder, “Who steals anyone’s pumpkins?”

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.