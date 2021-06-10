'Sex and the City' revival adds 4 more returning characters

Even more of the band is getting back together. Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler are officially set to reprise their roles in the "Sex and the City" revival at HBO Max.

"And Just Like That…", the new chapter of the iconic HBO series that ran from 1998 to 2004, will see the return of Cantone as Anthony Marentino, Eigenberg as Steve Brady, Garson as Stanford Blatch and Handler as Harry Goldenblatt.

"Everyone at ‘And Just Like That…’ is thrilled to be able to continue the storylines of these beloved ‘Sex and the City’ characters with the actors who made them so lovable," said executive producer Michael Patrick King.

The casting follows news last month of Chris Noth’s return as Mr. Big, as well as the addition of Sara Ramirez. While Kim Cattrall is not returning for the revival, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are reprising their original roles as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte to "navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," according to HBO Max parent WarnerMedia.

Cantone is currently recurring on FX’s "Better Things" and is set to shoot "All My Life" for Universal, while Eigenberg is starring on NBC’s "Chicago Fire." Garson, known elsewhere on television for "White Collar" and "NYPD Blue," is attached to direct the upcoming feature "Lone Pine." And Handler, known for his work on Showtime’s "Californication" and Starz’s "Power," was most recently on FX’s "Fosse/Verdon."

Cantone is represented by INSURGE-Ent and Jim Mannino PR. Eigenberg is repped by Framework Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson. Garson is repped Paradigm Talent Agency and John Carrabino Managment. Handler is represented by APA.

Executive producing "And Just Like That…" are Parker, Davis, Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and King. The writers room includes King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Rottenberg and Zuritsky. "Sex and the City" was created by Darren Star and based on Candace Bushnell’s book of the same name.