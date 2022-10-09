Expand / Collapse search
British Royals
Published

Queen Elizabeth II's corgis are all right: Sarah Ferguson's update on beloved dogs she and Andrew inherited

Although they divorced in 1992, Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson and Prince Andrew live together in England

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, the Duchess of York, provided an update on the dogs she deemed "national treasures" that once belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The ex-wife of the disgraced Prince Andrew spoke with "The Telegraph" about the "well-trained" dogs she and the Duke of York inherited after the queen's death in September. 

Although they divorced in 1992, the duo reside together in England and maintain an exceptionally close relationship

Throughout her reign, Queen Elizabeth owned dozens of corgis, and was frequently pictured with her beloved pets, walking around Windsor Castle.

Prince Andrew visited with the royal corgis inside Windsor Castle prior to the Queen's funeral service.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S CORGIS WILL BE CARED FOR BY PRINCE ANDREW AND SARAH FERGUSON: REPORT

In March of last year, Prince Andrew gave his mother two corgis said to be found by Fergie, Muick and Fergus, to boost the Queen's spirits amid the hospitalization of the Duke of Edinburgh.  

Unfortunately Fergus preceded the monarch, dying in May, but was replaced with another dog named Sandy. Fergie said the dogs gave the Queen "constant joy." The Queen and Fergie frequently walked the dogs together.

Reports revealed that the royal corgis were with Queen Elizabeth II when she passed away.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II: FANS PLAN CORGI PARADE AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE AS TRIBUTE

Fergie, who has five Norfolk terriers of her own, revealed her new pack of pups have had to adjust to one another, as they all reside at Royal Lodge.

"They all balance out, the carpet moves as I move but I’ve got used to it now," she said.

The corgis were said to have been by Queen Elizabeth's side as she passed away at her treasured Scotland residence, Balmoral Castle.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, Duke of York are photographed together in 2019.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

