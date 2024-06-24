'Sandlot' star Tom Guiry arrested for assault, battery after allegedly brandishing knife

Tom Guiry was arrested and charged with assault along with assault and battery, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Authorities in South Carolina arrested Guiry, who starred as Scotty Smalls in "The Sandlot," on June 2. The former child star was charged with assault and battery along with malicious injury (damage) to personal property, according to the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

He was released from custody on June 3.

Guiry pleaded guilty to his charges, including an additional charge of disorderly conduct, Monday morning and was ordered to pay $757 in fines, local outlet WBTW reported. The "Mystic River" star was also credited with time served.

Guiry was reportedly seen throwing a dumbbell into the windshield of his neighbor's jeep on June 2, according to a police report obtained by WBTW.

The 42-year-old actor hauled the 35-pound weight over his head before tossing it into the windshield. He then walked back across a few lawns to his home in his Myrtle Beach-area neighborhood.

While the authorities were speaking to Guiry, the neighbor reportedly confronted him saying, "Really? My window's been shattered."

Guiry allegedly replied: "That sucks man, I'll pay you back, I'm sorry, I'm gonna get you back." Police say he also excitedly uttered, "I did it. I'm sorry man. I'm coming back to get you... I... sorry, brother, I'll pay you back."

The neighbor also claimed Guiry came to his front door while holding a knife. Guiry reportedly followed the neighbor's wife into the garage while holding the knife before the neighbor confronted him, WBTW reported.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Horry County Sheriffs' Department for comment.

While Guiry gained fame for his role in "The Sandlot," alongside Mike Vitar, Patrick Renna, Marty York, Chauncey Leopardi, Brandon Quintin Adams, Grant Gelt, Victor DiMattia, Shane Obedzinski and James Earl Jones.

He also appeared in beloved classics such as "Lassie," "Black Hawk Down" and "Mystic River."