Sammy Hagar says 'fun in the bedroom' is key to a happy marriage

Sammy Hagar was just given the key to the Las Vegas Strip, but the former Van Halen frontman also has the key to a successful marriage.

Hagar and Kari Karte will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary next year, and the rocker says that amazing chemistry is the secret to their lasting romance.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, the Cabo Wabo Cantina founder said his biggest tip for couples trying to maintain their marriage is to "have fun in the bedroom."

"We still have fun in the bedroom, I tell you that. You know what I mean? I think I always say that, you know, when you guys are sleeping in separate beds and stuff, well, that's usually the end of it," Hagar said.

"It's not just that, you got to give and take and all that, but, that's such an undervalued or underestimated thing in a relationship is being physically attracted to each other and enjoying each other physically," the former Van Halen frontman continued.

SAMMY HAGAR PLANNED TO RETIRE UNTIL HE RECEIVED A CALL FROM EDDIE VAN HALEN

"I don't care if you freaking wrestle, you know, we wrestle. Me and my kids, [when they] come over, we wrestle around on the floor mat, getting each other in headlocks and stuff," Hagar said.

"[Being] physical is really a big part of life, and you keep it physical, keep it hot, keep the heat on, and don't ever try to tell a woman what to do," he concluded.

Hagar and Karte tied the knot in 1995 and share two daughters: Kama and Samantha. The singer also has sons, Aaron and Andrew, from his first marriage to Betsy Berardi.

Hagar recently celebrated a big milestone. He was given a key to the Las Vegas Strip. The rock and roll star has some wild memories of his time in Sin City, and he compares the party town to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"You know that saying of what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. Well, I use that in Cabo as what happens in Cabo never happened. Like, you don't even have to admit it," he said. "Between those two things and being in a rock and roll band like Van Halen and being in rock for my whole life, it's been a lot of crazy stuff."

"I'm very tame now in my old age. I mean, I get silly on stage, and I can get away with saying things and saying dirty things and stuff, as my wife will allow it, because I have a get out of jail free card when I'm on stage, but I can't live that life anymore," Hagar continued.

"I want to stay married, and again, I don't want to embarrass my kids. They're old enough now. They say, ‘Dad did what?’ It's just a lot of things happen in that town. I guarantee you, anything you can imagine happens daily, multiple times in that town. Anything you can imagine," he concluded.

During his interview with Fox News Digital, Hagar explained that the key to fatherhood is actually "so simple."

"If there's one thing you have to do, is you have to show them that they're loved and let them know that they have a place, and you are there for them. They have a home," he said.

"They have to feel that, and they have to feel that you would be there for them with open arms and always be there when you need them, the love," Hagar continued.

The singer noted that showing his children love has allowed them to go into the world "confidently" instead of being "scared."

Aside from maintaining a happy marriage and a healthy relationship with his adult children, the Red Rocker has maintained a successful and multi-decade career. Hagar is celebrating the 15th anniversary of his iconic Cabo Wabo Cantina.

"The most rewarding part of it, is that my fans seem to love what I love," Hagar told Fox News Digital. "Like, if I like a place or like a certain kind of food or certain drink, a certain kind of music, it just so happens to be that they usually like it, too. So, we get along. I get along well with them Redheads."

"So, that's that's been just the most rewarding thing that it's worked. It's been successful," he continued.

Hagar opened the first Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in 1990 and has since expanded to Las Vegas and Hollywood. Throughout the years, Hagar has credited a lot of Cabo Wabo's success to chef Tacho Kneeland, who has been part of the journey since day one.

The musician's success has not come without some struggles. Hagar told Fox News Digital that keeping the doors open at the Las Vegas location has been difficult, due to the competitive nature of the Las Vegas Strip.

"The only challenge in Las Vegas is it's so damn expensive, you know, because there's so much competition on that strip," he explained. "You know, the rent. If I told you how much the rent is you'd jump out of your skin."