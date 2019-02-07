Samantha Bee slams Trump’s call to end late-term abortions, accuses him of trying to ‘go Dutch’ on an abortion himself

“Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee blasted President Trump for his push to end late-term abortions during his State of the Union address Tuesday.

After invoking a recently passed New York law allowing abortions throughout the entire term under certain circumstamces, as well as the controversial remarks made by Democratic Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, Trump called on Congress to pass legislation to abolish late-term abortion.

“To defend the dignity of every person, I am asking Congress to pass legislation to prohibit the late-term abortion of children who can feel the pain in the mother’s womb,” Trump said.

Well, that didn’t sit well with the liberal TBS star, who called Trump’s call to end late-term abortions “worrying.”

“My ovaries just tried moving back to Canada,” Bee moaned.

“All Republicans try to restrict abortion rights, but Trump might have the Supreme Court to do it,” she continued. “You know, I always knew someday a Republican president would manage to take away my right to choose, I just didn’t think it would be the kind of president who’s definitely tried to go Dutch on an abortion. Oh my God, this should not be your thing!”

The former “Daily Show” correspondent also went after Sen. Ted Cruz, R-TX, saying he looked like a “Civil War general who’s not allowed back in the Union,” and top White House adviser and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, whom she called a “porcelain Gorgon.”

“Don’t make eye contact with Jared or he’ll bore you to death with his skincare routine. Here’s his skin secret; you know those little fish that nibble off dead skin? Jared’s one of those,” Bee joked.